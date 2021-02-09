Diana Ross Pays Tribute to Supremes Sister Mary Wilson

Motown legend Diana Ross mourned her late Supremes bandmate Mary Wilson Tuesday morning. Wilson, one of the founding members of the group, along with Florence Ballard, died Monday in her home in Nevada. She was 76. “I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary’s family,” Ross tweeted on Tuesday. “I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together “The Supremes” will live on, in our hearts.” Throughout the ’60s, the women released hit after hit together under Motown Records, including “Come See About Me,” “Baby Love,” and “Where Did Our Love Go.”
Ross is one of several fixtures in the music industry to remember Mary Wilson. Motown Records founder Berry Gordon also shared a note honoring her legacy. “Mary Wilson was extremely special to me,” reads some of his statement, via Variety. “She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed.” Find more moving tributes to the late, great Mary Wilson below.