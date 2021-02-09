Diana Ross Pays Tribute to Supremes Sister Mary Wilson

Diana Ross, Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson (left to right). Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Motown legend Diana Ross mourned her late Supremes bandmate Mary Wilson Tuesday morning. Wilson, one of the founding members of the group, along with Florence Ballard, died Monday in her home in Nevada. She was 76. “I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you Mary’s family,” Ross tweeted on Tuesday. “I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together “The Supremes” will live on, in our hearts.” Throughout the ’60s, the women released hit after hit together under Motown Records, including “Come See About Me,” “Baby Love,” and “Where Did Our Love Go.”

I just woke up to this news , my condolences to you Mary's family ,I am reminded that each day is a gift ,I have so many wonderful memories of our time together "The Supremes " will live on ,in our hearts 💕 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) February 9, 2021

Ross is one of several fixtures in the music industry to remember Mary Wilson. Motown Records founder Berry Gordon also shared a note honoring her legacy. “Mary Wilson was extremely special to me,” reads some of his statement, via Variety. “She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed.” Find more moving tributes to the late, great Mary Wilson below.

Mary Wilson along with Florence Ballard and Diana Ross changed the game permanently. Hit after hit after hit, on regular rotation to this day. A Supreme Titan may have left us but that legacy will never be surpassed. Rest in power #MaryWilson ❤️ https://t.co/q54gUFLmcl pic.twitter.com/li8ndoy7yx — Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) February 9, 2021

The world has lost one of its greatest legends, Mary Wilson, original and founding member of the Supremes. pic.twitter.com/KJzNutx9lQ — Classic Motown (@ClassicMotown) February 9, 2021

To a female trailblazer and forever Sweetheart of Motown, who brought many timeless records for generations to come - Thank You.



Your art and your legacy will forever live on in the Motown story. From our Motown family, rest in paradise @MWilsonSupreme 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YwsZM41g9v — Motown Records (@motown) February 9, 2021

Thank you Ms Mary Wilson for showing us all how to be Supreme. pic.twitter.com/MipmhQaTr4 — Janet Mock (@janetmock) February 9, 2021