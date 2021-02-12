Photo: Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Hiding your career as a covert assassin from your spouse, who is also secretly a trained hitman, would be a real challenge in 2020 and 2021, but by 2022, Mr. & Mrs. Smith should be back in business. On Friday, Donald Glover took to his Instagram Stories (captured here by fan page @thechildishdon) to announce an upcoming show based on the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spy comedy for Amazon Prime Video and New Regency, set to debut next year.

Even better, the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be co-created by and co-star Glover’s Solo castmate Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the better, equally deadly half to his liquidator. Fargo writer Francesca Sloan joins the project as co-creator as well. The pair also parody TikTok’s #SilhouetteChallenge in their announcement, because, just like in a marriage between two bored assassins, you’ve gotta keep things interesting.