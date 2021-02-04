Fleeting Zoolander Extra Resigns From SAG-AFTRA

Melania wants the blue steel. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of … resignations. Former elected official Donald Trump has resigned from his membership at SAG-AFTRA effective immediately, days after the union announced that they would be moving forward with a disciplinary expulsion process against him. “Who cares!” Trump wrote in a statement. “I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few!” Trump added that SAG-AFTRA has “done nothing” for him and dismissed the impending disciplinary hearing as “free media attention.” As for SAG-AFTRA, they seem thrilled: Their sole response was “Thank you.”