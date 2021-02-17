Downton Abbey Returns to Its Original PBS Estate

Photo: Masterpiece Theater/PBS

You just know that Carson is already frantically polishing the silver over this news. Downton Abbey is returning to its original U.S. home, PBS, after several years of being in a weird streaming limbo on various services. The network announced today that all six seasons of the period drama (but not the 2019 film) will be available to stream beginning on February 27 via PBS Passport, and it will remain there for two years. (The service also has plenty of other beloved British period pieces, such as Grantchester, Poldark, and that devastating Jane Austen adaptation.) Downton Abbey is also currently available to quench your upstairs-downstairs thirst on Peacock, while the film can be enjoyed on HBO Max. Jeez, that’s way too much streaming-service talk. You know what we should discuss instead? How magnificent Carson’s hair looks in real life.