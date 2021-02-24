Drag Race Producers Werking on New Competition Series for Paramount+

Photo: RuPaul’s Drag Race/YouTube

If Drag Race U.K., Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race España, and Drag Race Down Under weren’t enough, well, henny, does Paramount+ have a show for you. World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, is readying a new drag-queen competition series for the streamer called Queen of the Universe, Paramount+ has announced. Touted as “a singing competition like no other” and sounding a lot like a drag Eurovision, the show will pit drag queens from around the world against one another. Along with this news, Paramount+ announced that the upcoming season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will sashay to the streamer — but the company’s reps have yet to confirm whether it will also air on VH1 like last season, along with the current season of Drag Race. Rounding out its reality offerings, Paramount+ announced a new All Stars season of The Challenge and the premiere of the Real World reunion series The Real World Homecoming: New York on the streamer’s launch date of March 4.