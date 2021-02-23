It had to happen. Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Getty Images and Drakeo The Ruler/YouTube

It’s Mr. Mosely meets Mr. Graham. The Stinc Team meets October’s Very Own. The Ruler meets the 6 God. Drakeo the Ruler has finally linked up with Drake, a hip-hop collaboration that felt practically fated from the start. Drake guests on Drakeo’s new song, “Talk to Me,” a collaboration Drakeo began teasing shortly after his November 2020 release from prison in Los Angeles. Drake takes the hook, showing his moody side as he croons, “’Cause I know you want me, girl.” Drakeo, meanwhile, touches on his time in prison. “Ain’t get a letter, I was strugglin’ and fightin’,” he raps. “With these peoples, they was demons / Tried to put me in a cage, was sayin’ ‘Free me.’” The song is part of Drakeo’s upcoming mixtape, The Truth Hurts, out tonight. Along with Drake, the project features Drakeo’s fellow Stinc Team member Ketchy the Great on multiple songs, after the rapper’s death last week.