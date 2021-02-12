Quarantine queen Dua Lipa is back with new music and a Titanic-themed music video. The pop star dropped a new rendition of her March 2020 album, Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition), which features four brand new tracks: “We’re Good,” “If It Ain’t Me,” “That Kind of Woman,” and “Not My Problem” featuring J.I.D. For “We’re Good” the artist formerly known by Wendy William’s as Dula Peep dropped an accompanying video which was both an allegory for the life of a lobster and a retelling of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912, which is undoubtedly a bold choice for a music video, thematically speaking. Another bold choice Dua Lipa made was ﻿beginning the song with the lyric, “I’m on an island,” as she’s been repeatedly called out for traveling to islands during the global pandemic. Check out Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition) and see if you can get into the psyche of a lobster who narrowly escapes the pot because he happens to be on the Titanic in Dua Lipa’s aptly titled “We’re Good.”

Related