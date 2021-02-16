The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Casts Yet Another Hot Person

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When Paramount Pictures announced that Game Night’s Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley would be directing its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, we were intrigued. When Chris Pine was tapped to lead the cast, with Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith joining soon after, we were cautiously optimistic. Now that noted Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Page has been added to the cast, we can decisively say that, regardless of whether the D&D movie ends up being good, it will certainly be easy on the eyes. Just imagine the Duke of Hastings in a dungeon whipping out his holy symbol …

Page was recently nominated for both a SAG Award and an NAACP Image Award for his role as Bridgerton’s broody rake, and we can easily see him bringing that vibe to a D&D campaign. Page will also be hosting SNL this weekend with musical guest Bad Bunny. While we can pretty much guarantee that a Bridgerton parody is in the cards for Saturday’s episode, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any fantasy-based sketches to get an idea of what he’ll be bringing to the table(top).