Meeting the Greatest Band You’ve (Maybe) Never Heard Of

Edgar Wright came to Sundance this year with one of the films we’re most excited to see in 2021: a documentary about a band you may not even know about. The Sparks Brothers is both an introduction to and a canonization of the band Sparks, made up of Ron and Russell Mael, who’ve served as an inspiration to countless pop-music icons. The three sat down with Charlie Harding, co-host of the Vulture podcast Switched on Pop, to discuss why they chose to make the film now, their unique attitude toward pop music, and how the film might be one of the greatest feats of scheduling ever.