Nadia and Lu, you will be missed! Photo: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Netflix

Gasp! In a shocking twist absolutely no one could’ve seen coming, Netflix has renewed the Spanish teen drama Elite for a fifth season. It’s un gran escándanalo because season four hasn’t even premiered yet, due to coronavirus delays. Joining the cast in season five will be new stars Valentina Zenere and André Lamoglia. It was previously announced that season four would feature new kids Andrés Velencoso (Velvet Colección, Edha), Manu Rios (El Chiringuito de Pepe), Carla Díaz (El Príncipe), Martina Cariddi (Mientras dure la guerra), Pol Granch, and Diego Martín (Velvet, Familia). When we last left the horniest, blood-thirstiest teens east of Riverdale, three major characters, evil queen Lucrecia, good girl Nadia, and her brother’s ex-fling, Malick (long story), head off to New York City, hopefully staying out of anymore murder mysteries. Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) remain at their high school, Las Encinas, the site of most of their major traumas. The next installment is set to debut later this year on Netflix. #SeniorYear! #Again!