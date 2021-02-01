Elizabeth Chambers Responds to Armie Hammer Allegations

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WCRF

After weeks of Armie Hammer cannibalizing the celebrity-news cycle, his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has finally spoken out about allegations against Hammer of sexual assault and emotional abuse. On February 1, Chambers posted a photo of an ocean sunset, writing in its caption how “shocked, heartbroken, and devastated” she has been by the stories from Hammer’s accusers. She continued, “I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know,” suggesting she was unaware of Hammer’s alleged actions against other women. “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal,” she added, and explained that she will not be commenting further, instead continuing to focus her energy on the ex-couple’s two children.

Technically, Chambers first spoke out on the scandal on January 29, commenting, “No. Words.” on an Instagram post about Hammer’s Call Me by Your Name colleagues Luca Guadagnino and Timothee Chalamet’s upcoming film about cannibalism. Amid the recent controversy, Hammer has left projects including The Offer, a miniseries about the making of The Godfather, and the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding. Chambers’s full statement is below:

For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.