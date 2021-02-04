The Crown’s Emma Corrin to Star Opposite Harry Styles in Amazon’s My Policeman

Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Princess Diana was engaged in a gay love triangle with a member of One Direction. Well soon you’ll get to see, perhaps, the next best thing as Emma Corrin will star opposite Harry Styles in the Amazon Studios film My Policeman. Per Deadline, Emma Corrin, hot off her Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for playing the People’s Princess in The Crown, has signed on to the film adaptation of the romantic drama of the same name from Bethan Roberts. Directed by Tony and Olivier Award recipient Michael Grandage, with an adapted screenplay by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner, My Policeman follows “elderly invalid” Patrick who arrives at the home of heterosexual couple Marion and Tom, resulting in “a passionate relationship” between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was strictly forbidden. Corrin and Styles are set to play the central married couple Tom and Marion. When Styles signed onto the project in September, Rebecca star Lily James was attached to the project, but now that role belongs to Corrin. No word yet on who will portray the “elderly invalid,” but it would be a fun bit of stunt casting to get Corrin’s The Crown co-star Tobias Menzes in on the action. If Prince Phillip doesn’t qualify as an “elderly invalid” than I simply don’t know who does.