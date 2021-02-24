Photo: CBS Television

Finally, the perfect excuse to bust out the sherry while reclining in a hideous chair. After years of Kelsey Grammer being pissed off at writers for their terrible Frasier revival ideas, Paramount+ confirmed today that the sitcom will indeed return for a new season of refined shenanigans. Grammer will, of course, reprise his role as the legendarily erudite radio host, although the streaming service didn’t confirm if fellow co-stars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin will be joining him. (John Mahoney, who portrayed the Crane patriarch, Martin, died in 2019.) Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli (best known for their work in How I Met Your Mother and Life in Pieces, respectively) will also lead the writing team. The only thing Paramount+ teased about the revival is that Frasier is “more exactly the same than ever,” not even giving fans an episode count, release date, or a general storyline. However, Grammer has said in the past that he would refuse to do a Frasier revival unless Hyde Pierce, Leeves, and Gilpin were all involved, and he would want to see the “next iteration” of his character “looking for love in a new city.” That sounds good with us, as long as he has a trusty Jack Russell terrier by his side.