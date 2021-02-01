Sherry, Paramount+?

Photo: NBC

He’s still listening. A Frasier revival is reportedly being eyed at Paramount+ (the artist formally known as CBS All Access), with Kelsey Grammer, of course, set to reprise his role as radio’s erudite bachelor-psychiatrist. TVLine reports that the streaming service “is circling” the revival, although all other details have yet to be confirmed, such as the revival’s remaining cast list or potential narrative. (TVLine only offers that, should it be green-lit, “shooting could begin as early as this summer.”) Grammer has shown interest in reviving Frasier since 2018: At the time, he stated that the ideas being pitched to him by television writers were bad and lacking “the necessary fire,” while also noting that he would refuse to do a revival unless fellow co-stars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin were involved. (John Mahoney, who portrayed the Crane patriarch, Martin, has since died.) In 2019, Grammer confirmed that the idea he was moving forward with was Frasier looking for love in a new city. “We’ll see how people respond to it because it’s not going to be the same place, it’s not going to be Seattle,” he explained. “It’s not going to be the same Frasier, it’s going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully that’ll be something people like watching.” But what about a Jack Russell terrier?