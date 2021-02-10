Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The actress formerly known as Lyanna Morton is back at HBO and ready to slay some more supernatural foes. Deadline reports that Game of Thrones breakout and His Dark Materials star Bella Ramsey has been cast as Ellie in the forthcoming HBO series The Last of Us. The series is based on Neil Druckmann’s 2013 video game of the same name which takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed, so, roughly, the year 2040. Druckman will team with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin to write the television adaptation and Beanpole director Kantemir Balagov will direct the pilot. Ramsey will play Ellie, a 14 year-old orphan that has lived her entire life on an apocalyptic planet, who is smuggled out of an oppressive war zone by a hardened survivor named Joel, who has yet to be cast. Apparently, Ellie might hold the key to saving the universe which sounds like a lot for a fourteen year old girl to handle, but luckily Ramsey’s got plenty of experience with leadership, responsibility, and giant zombies as playing princess Lyanna Morton on Game of Thrones. If there’s one thing we know about Ramsey, though she be but little, she is fierce.