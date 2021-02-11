Genera+ion Trailer: Teens Remain an Enigma for HBO Max

The cool teens who intimidate you on the subway platform got their own TV show. HBO Max’s new teen drama Generation is pulling up to hold it down while Euphoria is away. Generation (Genera+ion, if you wanna reach that far away on the keyboard) follows the lives of modern high schoolers exploring their sexuality from the confines of their conservative community. Stolen glances, desperate Googling, and secrets you can’t even tell your best friend — all the drama of growing up, but with more diversity than the stuff you used to watch. The ensemble cast stars Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Marth Plimpton, Chase Sui Wonders, and Justice Smith and a box of pink hair dye. Sorry to his curls. Produced by Lena Dunham, the series was created by 19-year-old Zelda Barnz with her dad, filmmaker Daniel Barnz. The first three episodes of Generation premiere on March 11 on HBO Max. BTW, the drama has already started. Earlier this week, Dunham had to apologize for using real cat corpses in a biology-class scene. Ah, trauma. Now, that takes us back to high school.

