Gigi Hadid Says Zayn Caught Their Baby Girl, You Know, on Her Way Out

The proud parents. Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid’s home birth of her first child with Zayn Malik was a family affair. In her new Vogue cover interview, Hadid talked about having her mom, Yolanda; sister, Bella; and, of course, her partner, Malik, in the room for the birth of daughter Khai in September. (Also present: a local midwife and her assistant). “When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually,” Gigi laughed with Vogue. “I was an animal woman.” Concerned about giving birth in a New York City hospital during the pandemic, she and Malik researched home births instead. So when the time came, they placed a blow-up bath in their bedroom at their home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and settled in for what would be a 14-hour labor. “I had to dig deep,” Hadid said. “I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, This is what it is. I loved that.” Baby Khai came out right into Malik’s hands, the new mom said. “It didn’t even click that she was out,” Hadid recalled. “I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute.” One Direction fans have been calling him “Zaddy” for years; the prophecy could no longer wait.