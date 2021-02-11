Gina Carano Fired From The Mandalorian After ‘Abhorrent’ Social Media Posts

Photo: FilmMagic

The Mandalorian actress and MMA fighter Gina Carano has been fired from LucasFilm after “abhorrent and unacceptable” posts of hers went viral on social media. “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” said a spokesperson for LucasFilm in a statement obtained by io9. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” Earlier this week, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended on Twitter after the actress posted and then deleted an anti-Semitic story on her personal Instagram. The posts were captured by fans and shared widely on social media, causing an uproar.

This was not Carano’s first brush with social media controversy. In the past few months, Carano has used her social media platform to mock COVID mask mandates, spread conspiracy theories about the legitimacy of the election, and like posts disparaging Black Lives Matter and pronoun usage. Carano played Cara Dune on the award-winning Disney+ and was rumored to potentially star in the forthcoming Mandalorian spinoff Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, but that no longer appears to be in the cars. She’s also been dropped as a client by UTA, an agency spokesperson confirms. Before The Mandalorian, Carano made her mark as a MMA fighter before appearing films like Deadpool and Fast & Furious 6. Her rep could not be immediately reached for comment. We sincerely hope Baby Yoda was shielded from all of this unsavory business.