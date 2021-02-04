Glenn Close Slapping Her Prosthetic Belly Is Absolutely Hypnotizing

Mamaw could never, but Glenn Close could. Photo: Glenn Close/Instagram

To round out this weird awards-show week, Glenn Close decided today, of her own free will, to post this delicious video of her playing the drums on a prosthetic stomach. Posted in celebration of her SAG Award nomination this morning, the video features Close on the set of Hillbilly Elegy and all dressed up in her Mamaw look, complete with a special bra, low-rise jeans, and oversize glasses. She appears to be jamming out to some unknown tune, closing her eyes in pure nomination ecstasy. Yesterday, Close got Golden Globe nods too, so she clearly has a lot to celebrate (despite Hillbilly Elegy’s terrible reviews). Maybe the Academy will be as entranced as we are.