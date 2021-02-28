Some Golden Globes Producer Is Getting Fired for Daniel Kaluuya’s Muted Speech

After the dopamine high of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s opening monologue, the half virtual, half in-person Golden Globes was hit with its inevitable tech snafu: Daniel Kaluuya, the winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his captivating presence in Judas and the Black Messiah, nearly got his acceptance speech cut off due to silly technical difficulties that we’ll just blame on Zoom and definitely not a producer. But 20 seconds of dead air, a confused Laura Dern, and a smiling Bill Murray in a Hawaiian shirt later, Kaluuya was given time to finish his speech, and we’re very happy that we got to be reminded of his hot British accent. “You’re doing me dirty!” he said with a smile. “Like the great Nipsey Hussle said, We’re here to give until we’re empty, and I gave everything.”