The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Reportedly Has Zero Black Members

Don’t let the Emily in Paris set-visit scandale detract from the bigger issue at hand: A new report in the Los Angeles Times has revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (or rather the people behind the Golden Globes) has no Black members. A representative for the association confirmed to the Times that the statistic is accurate but stated they are “committed to addressing” this diversity issue. While the Times noted that the HFPA includes many other people of color, the lack of Black members was reflected in the films and television shows snubbed this year, which included Da 5 Bloods, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and I May Destroy You. “We do not control the individual votes of our members,” the association said in a statement. “We seek to build cultural understanding through film and TV and recognize how the power of creative storytelling can educate people around the world to issues of race, representation, and orientation.” That might be difficult, given that, as the Times also reports, one nonagenarian member is deaf and legally blind.