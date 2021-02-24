Master Chief Is Heading to Paramount+

Photo: Microsoft Studios

Well gamers, it looks like Halo is finally getting its long-promised TV adaptation. The live-action series based on the megahit video game franchise, which had filmed “55%-60%” of its first season before the pandemic shut down production, was set to debut on Showtime in 2021. But ViacomCBS announced today that the show is moving to the newly renamed Paramount+ streaming service (formerly CBS All Access) and will be available in early 2022.

News of a live-action Halo series broke all the way back in 2013, with Steven Spielberg set to executive produce. Spielberg remains attached to the project, eight years later, with His Dark Materials’ Otto Bathurst directing. Pablo Schreiber (a.k.a. Pornstache from Orange Is the New Black) is set to don the Master Chief helmet, and the original voice of the AI companion Cortana, Jen Taylor, will reprise her role in the series. Halo Infinite, the sixth game in the main Halo series, is due out this fall.