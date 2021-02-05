Hayley Williams Drops New Album FLOWERS for VASES/descansos

A little over one year after the release of her debut solo album Petals for Armor, Hayley Williams has gone and done it again. At midnight on Friday, February 5, Williams released her second solo album FLOWERS for VASES / descanos. The fourteen track album from the Paramore front-woman is produced by Daniel James, mixed by Carlos de la Garza, and mastered by Heba Kadry. It features the recently released track “My Limb” which Williams sent to a fan in Nashville who leaked the song with Williams’s permission. Williams, who was recently the subject of a Vulture In Conversation, said that her latest album is not a follow up to her debut album, despite the similar floral imagery. “This isn’t really a follow-up to Petals for Armor,” Williams said in a statement. “If anything, it’s a prequel, or some sort of detour between parts 1 and 2 of Petals. The meaning of the album as a whole is maybe entirely different from diving into each song in particular.” Williams recently made news after publicly criticizing former Paramore bandmate Josh Farro for his anti-gay FaceBook comments leading up to the 2020 election, tweeting “there’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me.” You can listen to ally Hayley Williams second solo album, FLOWERS for VASES / descansos
Hayley Williams Drops New Solo Album FLOWERS for VASES / descanos
Photo: Getty Images