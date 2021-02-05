HBO Joins the Already Flooded GameStop Movie Market

Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

What is Hollywood if not the stock market for films? No, seriously, what is it? We barely understand last week’s GameStop stock market havoc, and we certainly don’t understand it well enough to use it in a metaphor. You will, though, once you’ve watched a few of the seven projects currently in development about the January short squeeze of the game retailer’s stocks by the Redditors of r/WallStreetBets. According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO is reportedly working on their own film based on the stock market mayhem from Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Billions co-creator Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Blood Diamond producer Len Amato. The project’s logline promises to reveal “[h]ow a populist uprising of social media day traders beat Wall Street at their own game, turning the stock market upside down and shaking the financial world to its core,” and honesty, we would like to know!

In addition to HBO’s movie, there is also a GameStop project in development from MGM, based a book proposal by author Ben Mezrich; a Netflix film from Zero Dark Thirty’s Mark Boal starring Noah Centineo; a limited-series titled To the Moon; and a project from Bret Ratner based on the lives of r/WallStreetBets co-founders Jaime and Joel Rogozinski, as well as Jaime Rogozinski’s book WallStreetBets: How Boomers Made the World’s Biggest Casino for Millennials.

If you’re more of a documentary fan, Console Wars director Jonah Tulis has you covered with a GameStop feature doc reportedly already in production, with a separate documentary in the works from Five Years North directors Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci. And if you still don’t understand what went down last month after all that… well, keep watching, because there will probably be a few more projects in development soon.