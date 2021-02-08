Meg Stalter, Kaitlin Olson, and More Join Upcoming Jean Smart Comedy on HBO Max

We want it. Photo: Left: @megsstalter/Instagram, Right: Getty Images

After redefining what a television show could do by fondling a giant blue Dr. Manhattan dildo on Watchmen, Jean Smart is working on an HBO Max comedy series in which she plays “a legendary Las Vegas comedian,” which just sounds decadently fun. In a press release on February 8, HBO Max announced that comedian Hannah Einbinder has been cast as Smart’s co-star, an “entitled, outcast 25-year-old” writer who becomes Smart’s mentee. Stage actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins has also signed on to play Smart’s “trusted longtime COO,” which we guess is more fun than playing a regular ol’ manager or agent. Though perhaps the most exciting thing about this press release is the rest of the supporting cast, which is an absolute murderer’s row of comedy performers: Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, and Quarry-laureate Meg Stalter will all round out the cast in recurring roles. Basically, the show sounds like Showgirls, but with Vegas comedians instead of Vegas exotic dancers. The show doesn’t have a name yet, but it comes out this spring, and we’re ready.