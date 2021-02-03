Here Are Your 2021 Sundance Film Festival Award Winners

Emilia Jones in CODA. Photo: Seacia Pavao

History was made at Tuesday night’s virtual Sundance Film Festival Awards ceremony. Siân Heder’s CODA, a family dramedy about the hearing child of deaf parents, became the first film in the festival’s history to win the Grand Jury Prize, the Directing Award, and the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic category. CODA also picked up a Special Jury Prize for Best Ensemble. The film sold for a record $25 million to Apple Studios following a bidding war on Sunday. Blerta Basholli’s Hive similarly broke records in the World Cinema Dramatic category. Hive, which follows a single mother in the aftermath of the war in Kosovo, swept the Grand Jury Prize, the Directing Award, and the Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic category, becoming the first film in that category to do so. Other winners from Tuesday include Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival directed by Questlove, which took home the Grand Jury and Audience Awards in the U.S. category, as well as Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated refugee documentary Flee, which won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema category. Check out the full list of winners below.

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic

CODA

Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic

﻿CODA

Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic

﻿Siân Heder, CODA

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic

Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, On the Count of Three

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Actor

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble

The cast of CODA (Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin)

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Audience Award: U.S. Documentary

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Directing Award: U.S. Documentary

Natalia Almada, Users

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: U.S. Documentary

Kristina Motwani and Rebecca Adorno, Homeroom

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker

Parker Hill, Isabel Bethencourt, Cusp

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Nonfiction Experimentation

Theo Anthony, All Light, Everywhere

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic

Hive

Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Hive

Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic

Blerta Basholli, Hive

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting

Jesmark Scicluna, Luzzu

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision

Baz Poonpiriya, One for the Road

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary

Flee

Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary

Writing With Fire

Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary

Hogir Hirori, Sabaya

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Vérité Filmmaking

Camilla Nielsson, President

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Impact for Change

Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh, Writing With Fire

NEXT Audience Award

Marion Hill, My Belle, My Beauty

NEXT Innovator Award

Dash Shaw (director), Jane Samborski (animation director), Cryptozoo

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

Alexis Gambis, Son of Monarchs

Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Narrative Features

Natalie Qasabian, Run

Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Documentary Features

Nicole Salazar, Philly D.A.

Sundance Institute NHK Award

Meryam Joobeur, Motherhood

Sundance Institute/Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction

Juli Vizza

Sundance Institute/Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction

Terilyn Shropshire