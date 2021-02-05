Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After more than a month away from social media, Hilaria Baldwin returned to Instagram Friday with a mea culpa about that whole “allegedly pretending to be Spanish” fiasco in December. She did not, however, offer further thoughts on why she had occasionally adopted a fake Spanish accent, gave interviews for outlets like Latina and Hola!, played down her upbringing in Massachusetts while emphasizing her family’s travels to Spain, or, when confronted with the wealth of publicly-available evidence of her obscuring her geographical origins, refused to acknowledge that it’s at least a little weird she spent years crafting the persona of a native-born Spanish person. Nevertheless, Baldwin does say now that she feels “sorry” about the whole thing.

“I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow,” her post, accompanying a photo with husband Alec Baldwin and their children, reads. “My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I’m sorry. I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we’ve built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together.”