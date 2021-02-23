Hillary Clinton Retiring to Mystery Books, Co-Writing With Louise Penny

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Following the announcement of a new podcast from dads Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, here’s one for the boomer women. Hillary Clinton is set to co-write a mystery novel with Louise Penny, who is known for her award-winning Armand Gamache series, according to the Associated Press. After Clinton already used the perfect mystery title What Happened on her last memoir, their collaboration will be called State of Terror — which a former secretary of state should also know a bit about. The book, out October 12, focuses on a conspiracy against the American government. “Writing a thriller with Louise is a dream come true,” Clinton said in a statement to the AP. “I’ve relished every one of her books and their characters as well as her friendship. Now we’re joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high-stakes diplomacy and treachery. All is not as it first appears.” Penny added she couldn’t “say yes fast enough” to Clinton. “Before we started, we talked about her time as secretary of State,” Penny said. “What was her worst nightmare? State of Terror is the answer.”