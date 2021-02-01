Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Following the death of Dustin Diamond on Monday due to stage 4 lung cancer, the actor’s costars from NBC’s iconic high school sitcom Saved by the Bell took to social media to remember the actor as “kind,” “smart,” a “gentleman,” and a cut-up on-set. “I’m deeply saddened by the news of my old co-star @dustindiamond passing,” Tiffani Thiessen posted to Instagram Monday. “Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin.” Wrote Mario Lopez, “Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on…”

“Dustin was my first onscreen kiss,” Tori Spelling, who played Screech’s love interest Violet Bickerstaff on SbtB. “He welcomed me with open arms onto the set of Saved by the Bell. As one can imagine, being the newbie on a hit show was overwhelming for a 14-year-old girl. He not only showed me around but made sure I was always ok. Such a young gentleman. He was kind, smart, and always making everyone laugh.”

Lark Voorhies, who portrayed Lisa Turtle, Screech’s long-time crush, on the show, remember Diamond to Entertainment Weekly. “Words cannot express the grief that I am feeling right now. Dustin and I had a warm and special friendship, he was a caring gentleman, and my memories of him will always be cherished,” she wrote. “I am so very sorry he is gone. But it’s exceptionally sad for his close loved ones who have do deal with his tragic death and their own great loss. My heart goes out to them at this trying time.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade. — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) February 1, 2021