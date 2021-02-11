Eve Best (left); Sonoya Mizuno. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Good thing this House was built to accommodate dragons, or else there wouldn’t be nearly enough room. HBO announced Thursday that four more performers — Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno — have joined the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, set several hundred years before GOT. They join the show’s previously announced leads, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith.

Per HBO, Small Axe actor Steve Toussaint will play Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, a renowned naval commander at the head of the House of Velaryon, while Berlin Station’s Rhys Ifans will portray Otto Hightower, who serves as the Hand of the King to Considine’s ruler, Viserys Targaryen.

Nurse Jackie actress Eve Best, meanwhile, will be Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, dragon rider and wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon, passed over for the crown due to being female and hereby known as “The Queen Who Never Was,” while Devs star Sonoya Mizuno will portray Mysaria, who rose from obscurity to become “the most trusted and most unlikely ally” of Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen. Here’s hoping they’re all comfortable with sleeping on blow-up mattresses and bunk beds, because this House is going to continue to fill with guests until HBO has totally rebuilt Westeros.