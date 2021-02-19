J.J. Abrams’s New HBO Max Show Already Has Us Puzzled

Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Here’s a perfect reason why we need student-loan forgiveness. J.J. Abrams, who already has quite a lucrative relationship with HBO Max with several shows in development (none of which are a Felicity reboot), has announced yet another mystery-box series for the streaming service: Subject to Change. In the same spirit of 2018’s satirical, neon-infused Netflix series Maniac, the show will follow a “desperate college student” (yet to be cast) who “signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind- and reality-bending adventure.” Joining Abrams as showrunner will be Legion’s Jennifer Yale. In a statement, the duo said they’ve had fun “weaving this rather insane yarn” to create a “twisty, thought-provoking thriller.” We need a Tylenol just thinking about it.