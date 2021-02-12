Jared Leto Says He Never Gave Margot Robbie a Dead Rat

It’s called method acting. Photo: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Five years later, Suicide Squad set antics are the gift that keeps on giving. As his Little Things awards-season campaign carries on, Jared Leto stopped by GQ to break down some of his iconic roles, and Leto brought up the infamous rat story while talking about playing the Joker. “It’s also interesting how this stuff all takes on a life of its own,” he said. “I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat. That’s not true.” Maybe he gave her a live one, as initially reported? Either way, he continued: “I actually gave her — I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing.” Leto however did not deny the pig carcass, sticky Playboy magazines, anal beads, or used condom, so maybe that’s something for another interview. Watch the full video below: