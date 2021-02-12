The late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s legacy continues on the soundtrack for Judas and the Black Messiah. The new movie’s “inspired album” includes the song “What It Feels Like” by Jay-Z and Hussle, who died in a 2019 shooting. On the fist collaboration between the two rappers, Nipsey raps about his trials and successes, while Jay-Z references last month’s storming of the Capitol (“You let them crackers storm your Capitol, put they feet up on your desk / And yet you talkin’ tough to me, I lost all my little respect”). The album is executive produced by Hit-Boy, Aaron “Dash” Sherrod, Ryan Coogler, and Archie Davis. It also features songs by Black Thought, Lil Durk, Rapsody, Saba, Smino, Polo G, G Herbo, Rakim, and H.E.R., who is nominated for a Golden Globe for “Fight for You.”
Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle Collaborate on Judas and the Black Messiah Song
Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images