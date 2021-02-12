Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle Collaborate on Judas and the Black Messiah Song

Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

The late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s legacy continues on the soundtrack for Judas and the Black Messiah. The new movie’s “inspired album” includes the song “What It Feels Like” by Jay-Z and Hussle, who died in a 2019 shooting. On the fist collaboration between the two rappers, Nipsey raps about his trials and successes, while Jay-Z references last month’s storming of the Capitol (“You let them crackers storm your Capitol, put they feet up on your desk / And yet you talkin’ tough to me, I lost all my little respect”). The album is executive produced by Hit-Boy, Aaron “Dash” Sherrod, Ryan Coogler, and Archie Davis. It also features songs by Black Thought, Lil Durk, Rapsody, Saba, Smino, Polo G, G Herbo, Rakim, and H.E.R., who is nominated for a Golden Globe for “Fight for You.”