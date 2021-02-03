Unlike her old pal Mona-Lisa Saperstein, Jenny Slate was actually able to get pregnant with a human baby. And we’re very happy for her! The actress and comedian gave birth to her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Ben Shattuck (not Captain America). In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Slate confirmed that her daughter’s name is Ida Lupine, which was inspired by the couple’s favorite flower. “I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me,” she explained. “I feel really lucky and happy. Being a mother is such a joy. It’s so cliché but I love it.” Slate previously confirmed that she was pregnant during a Late Night appearance in December, telling Seth Meyers that her favorite pregnancy activity was making daily visits to a local pet cemetery, even if it kept giving off “scary movie” vibes. Stephen King and the Ramones have to agree.
We Must Protect Jenny Slate’s New Baby at All Costs
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice