We Must Protect Jenny Slate’s New Baby at All Costs

Unlike her old pal Mona-Lisa Saperstein, Jenny Slate was actually able to get pregnant with a human baby. And we’re very happy for her! The actress and comedian gave birth to her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Ben Shattuck (not Captain America). In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Slate confirmed that her daughter’s name is Ida Lupine, which was inspired by the couple’s favorite flower. “I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me,” she explained. “I feel really lucky and happy. Being a mother is such a joy. It’s so cliché but I love it.” Slate previously confirmed that she was pregnant during a Late Night appearance in December, telling Seth Meyers that her favorite pregnancy activity was making daily visits to a local pet cemetery, even if it kept giving off “scary movie” vibes. Stephen King and the Ramones have to agree.