And Now for Some Random Jeopardy! Guest Hosts

Aaron Rogers, left, and Mayim Bialik Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

This … is … all of the demographics being covered. Jeopardy! announced today that Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik have been scheduled to guest host the show in the aftermath of Alex Trebek’s death, joining the already announced Katie Couric and current guest host Ken “GOAT” Jennings for the role. Despite Jeopardy! previously insisting that all guest hosts would be coming from the show’s “family” to “create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” only Rogers, a football quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has a direct link: He won Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015 and also delivered a clue category that same year. Whitaker, meanwhile, is a 60 Minutes host and tenured CBS News journalist, while Bialik is an actress perhaps best known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and Blossom. “Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.” Since the host guidelines have been buzzed out the window, may we suggest fellow Canadian icons Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson next? Or maybe a sentient mustache?

Update, February 3, 2021: A few more random media personalities and no less than two celebrity doctors have signed on to guest host Jeopardy! Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are now set to guest host the show. For each appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of the host’s choosing. “We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity,” said Richards in a statement.