Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jesse Plemons has landed the lead role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Plemons will play Tom White, an FBI agent investigating the murders of the oil-producing Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. Scorsese favorite Leonardo DiCaprio, who has been attached to the film since 2017, will instead be playing a secondary character alongside Robert De Niro. The film is set to shoot this summer for Apple, despite Scorsese’s notorious dislike of streaming (but apparent love for its budget). Plemons worked with Scorsese previously on The Irishman and also starred in the weirdest film of this weirdest of years, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, though perhaps he is remembered most fondly as Landry Clarke in Friday Night Lights. Maybe now he’ll get the household name recognition he deserves.