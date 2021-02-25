Jill Biden Has Entered the Bridgerton Chat

First Lady Jill Biden, who, as a friendly reminder, is very much a real doctor and not a “kiddo,” graced the daytime airwaves today as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she and Clarkson relaxed in the White House with some good boys and swapped advice about their divorces from unworthy men. During a lightning round of word associations, though, Clarkson asked the First Lady for the first thing that came to her mind about the soft-core period drama sensation Bridgerton, with Dr. Biden pausing for a beat before settling on “costumes and romance.” Clarkson accepted the words, but not without teasing that their answers are “so different” for the obvious sexy reasons. “Okay,” Dr. Biden said in response, “I know what episode you’re talking about!” It’s episode five, by the way, but you already know that.