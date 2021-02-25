John Mulaney Has Checked Out of Rehab

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Beloved comedian John Mulaney has reportedly completed his 60-day stint in rehab. In December of 2020, Mulaney admitted himself into a Pennsylvania rehab facility to seek treatment for his struggles with alcohol and cocaine, which was met with an outpouring of support from his colleagues in the comedy community as well as his fans. Page Six reports that Mulaney has finished his stint in rehab, is “doing well,” and will continue his sobriety work as an outpatient. Before checking himself into rehab, Mulaney temporarily joined the writing staff of Late Night with Seth Meyers, popping in to discuss ghost interference in the 2020 election and the royal family. Mulaney revealed that he took the job at his old SNL pal’s show in part because it helped with his mental health and wellbeing. “I really needed a job,” Mulaney told Jimmy Kimmel. “I like having a boss and having assignments to do. When I’m in charge of something, not so much the best thing.” While Mulaney is doing well he is reportedly not ready to get back to work at this juncture. “John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he’s in outpatient sober care,” the source tells Page Six. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work.”