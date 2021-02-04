JoJo Siwa Says Her ‘Perfect’ Girlfriend Encouraged Her to Come Out

Sorry to the teens commenting Girl in Red lyrics under JoJo Siwa’s TikToks. Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community last month, broke hearts and told the world about her girlfriend last night on The Tonight Show. The 17-year-old dancer, singer, and social-media superstar told host Jimmy Fallon that she’s currently in a long-distance relationship with “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.” Without identifying her by name, she explained how her girlfriend helped her come out to the world after her collaboration with TikToker collective Pride House. “It’s not something I’m ashamed of, I just haven’t shown the internet yet,” she said. “And there’s always been speculations, of course, but I was like, ‘I think this is gonna out me.’” So, once fans started guessing (correctly), she decided to tease them a little more, with a lip sync to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

The next day, while on the phone with her girlfriend, she remembered a photo she had of her “Best Gay Cousin Ever” T-shirt, posted on her Close Friends Instagram Story a week prior. “We were both like, ‘Technically, I still haven’t confirmed it,’” the Dance Moms star recalled. “So I was like, ‘I kinda just want to post this picture on my real Story,’ and she was super encouraging. She was like, ‘Do it!’ And I was like, ‘All right,’ and I did it.” The response was overwhelmingly positive, nothing less for the kids’ star. Siwa also revealed that she’s filming a Nickelodeon musical called The J Show based on her life inspiring others to be themselves. “But if I lost everything I created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it,” she told Fallon. “That’s not what I want if I can’t love who I want to love.”