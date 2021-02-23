Jon Stewart’s New Show Will Have Real Journalism Energy

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Jon Stewart’s as-yet untitled show on Apple TV+ just announced three key hires that suggest this latest venture will be a mixture of both comedy and serious journalism. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series has selected as its showrunner an award-winning investigative journalist, Brinda Adhikari, who has two decades of news experience and an Edward R. Murrow award from her time at CBS Evening News. It does appear Stewart is interested in keeping the show funny, as he also selected a head writer in Chelsea Devantez, whose credits include Comedy Central’s The Opposition With Jordan Klepper and who wrote on the staff of Stewart’s show at HBO that never aired. Lorrie Baranek has also been hired as the executive in charge of production, and she shares a Comedy Central background from her work on The President Show and The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore.

The show will feature single-topic episodes and a companion podcast, but none of this can happen until they get through the 2,400 (!!) packets the show received for positions on its writing staff. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.