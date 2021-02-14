Photo: Paul Archuleta/WireImage

If Julia Fox’s pregnancy photoshoot looks impossibly glamorous, the actress says it almost didn’t happen at all, were it not for the last-minute organization of her friends. On Sunday, the Uncut Gems actress announced the birth of her son Valentino last month, alongside images of Fox on what she says unexpectedly turned out to be the last day of her pregnancy. “These photos were taken by my sis @richieshazam right after my gyno told me I would need to go have my baby early cuz of some blood pressure issues,” the actress wrote on Instagram, “I ran home in a panic cuz I still hadn’t taken any pics but my girls came thru for me.”

“@nikitakesh brought the make up and @esychka brought the gloves and this is the final product,” wrote Fox, who had not previously publicly announced her pregnancy. “Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy. My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life #milf.” Added the actress under another photo, “190 pounds of MILF.”