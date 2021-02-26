Photo: Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

If you want to watch Julia Roberts fall in love with a handsome movie star in Bali tonight, Javier Bardem and 2010’s Eat Pray Love are ready, willing, and able to scratch that specific itch. If you can wait a year or so, however, Roberts is returning to her rom-com roots across from her Ocean’s Eleven costar George Clooney in Universal Pictures and Working Title’s Ticket to Paradise. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker will helm the project, which he reportedly co-created with Daniel Pipski.

According to Deadline, Roberts and Clooney will star as “a divorced couple that teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago,” getting married. And if you think these two aren’t going to rekindle the sparks of true love on the way, then your homework is to put Eat Pray Love on repeat until you understand how romantic movies work.