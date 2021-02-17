Just for Laughs Comedy Festival Announces Live 2021 Dates

Photo: Just For Laughs

Whoever said “Laughter is the best medicine” clearly had never heard of mRNA vaccines, but we’ll take it. Today, Just for Laughs announced it will be back for its 39th annual international comedy festival in Montreal, moving forward as scheduled for its usual two-week run from July 15 to 31. In a press release, JFL organizers stated that they are still determining “the scope and nature of the live and online performances” but assured fans there will be a “hybrid experience.” Meanwhile, the festival’s ComedyPRO industry conference will take place entirely online from July 28 to 31.

Last year, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Just for Laughs pushed the festival from July to September and October, when it took place entirely online in pared-down, rethought form. At the time of the announcement of the live 2021 festival, the Canadian border remains closed to foreign nationals and nonworkers.