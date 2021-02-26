But Who Will Bring Justin Bieber’s Album Announcement to Justice?

S(he) be(lie)be(d). Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Can you beliebe? Justin Bieber announced today that his new album, titled JUSTICE, will be released on March 19 (and yes, the ‘t’ in ‘justice’ is a cross). The album’s singles include “Holy” (featuring Chance the Rapper), “Lonely” (featuring Benny Blanco), and “Anyone.” We’re sensing a theme here, and that theme is do not use more than one word for a song title. Bieber tried to explain the JUSTICE concept in an Instagram caption, saying, “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone,” he said. “I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

What does this mean? Will Justin be donating the proceeds to mutual-aid funds? Which single will solve injustice and heal humanity, and why is it “Lonely?” Why does the album cover look like it’s from a mid-2000s Christian rock group? Will Lifehouse be featured alongside Chance? Was this all Hillsong’s influence? Guess we’ll find out March 19.