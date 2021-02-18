Kate McKinnon Drops Out of The Drop Out Hulu Series About Elizabeth Holmes

Channeling major “My single ‘My Single Is Dropping’ is dropping” energy, SNL’s Kate McKinnon has dropped out of The Drop Out, Hulu’s forthcoming limited series about the failed startup Theranos in which McKinnon was supposed to play disgraced Silicon Valley darling Elizabeth Holmes. Deadline reports that McKinnon has bowed out of the project that she has been attached to executive produce and star in since the series was announced in 2019 and given a straight to series order from the streaming platform. While McKinnon is no longer playing one iconically problematic blonde woman, she’s still attached to play Carole Baskin in the NBCUniversal series Joe Exotic. The Drop Out, based on the podcast of the same name, is reportedly moving forward without McKinnon and is in search of a new star to play the one-time wunderkind who is currently awaiting trial for dozens of fraud charges and faces up to 20 years in prison. Which leads to the following question: what actress can nail Holmes’s contralto and Steve Jobs cosplay. Emma Stone’s busy living out her Hot Topic fantasy in Cruella, and Jennifer Lawrence is already attached to a biopic about Holmes, so they’re both out, but somebody should definitely get Anya Taylor-Joy on the phone ASAP.
