Kelly Rowland Came to Collect With Her New EP, K

Thee Kelly Rowland just dropped a new EP, K, and the “K” stands for Okay! “From my heart to yours,” Miss Kelendria Rowland wrote on social media, announcing the album’s release. The 40-year-old R&B and soul vocalist has three entrancing new songs, “Flowers,” “Speed of Love,” and “Better.” That’s alongside her singles “Hitman,” “Crazy,” and, the latest, “Black Magic.” The inspirational music video for “Black Magic,” highlighting Black lives, Black success, and Black “laughter and fun,” premiered earlier this month. “When it all falls down / They gon’ write they books about us,” she sings. “When it all goes down / How will they world look without us?” Her sons, six-year-old Titan and newborn Noah, cameo in the video. K is Rowland’s first full-length project since 2019’s The Kelly Rowland Edition. Last year, she gave us a sexy twist on breakfast in bed, “Coffee,” and had an appearance in Beyoncé’s visual album Black Is King that made us all weep. The Destiny’s Child alum gave life to her new EP just a month after giving birth to Noah, her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon. Destiny must be so proud.