Kendall Jenner Announces Secret Tequila Brand After TikTok Uncovered It

The Kardashians have been covertly taking shots of Kendall Jenner’s tequila for years, but of course TikTok already knew that. Jenner unveiled her tequila brand, 818 (hint: It’s the Calabasas area code), on February 16 to major fanfare on Instagram, and even known teetotaler and big sis Kim commented that she “wasn’t a drinker” until she tried 818, encouraging “tequila shots all day!” Jenner said in her post that creating the drink took almost four years of work, including dozens of blind taste tests and trips to the distillery. Seems like it paid off: The tequila has apparently already anonymously won tasting competitions with its “earthy aromas of pine and yellow fruits mixed with vanilla,” according to the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge brief.

But this wasn’t news to TikTok user Hannah Farrell, a.k.a. @hfazzz, who made a viral video in January theorizing that 818 was Jenner’s new tequila. Her evidence? In April, Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram Story featuring her and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou (a.k.a. @stassiebaby) drinking tequila shots. “By the way, we’re on some new shit,” Kylie says, gesturing to the glass. “This is what we’ve really been drinking, but we’re Shh, not allowed to tell anybody.” Farrell then points to an Instagram post in which Kendall has a bottle of 818 tequila sitting in the background. The TikToker later changed her tune to guess it was Kendall’s brand (after Kenny herself liked the original vid). Yesterday, it all came full circle: Farrell commented on the announcement post, and Kendall wrote back, “Yes to you lady!!!” Maybe it’s officially time for Farrell to join the family group chat?