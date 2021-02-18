It has been a long journey for Kevin Can F**k Himself, but we’re close to finally having the chance to watch it. Back in 2018, it was announced that Rashida Jones and Will McCormack were developing a series tackling the old trope of the sitcom wife that would alternate “between single-camera realism and multi-camera zaniness.” Created by Valerie Armstrong, Kevin Can F**k Himself (a reference to the Kevin James CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait that killed off the wife character played by Erinn Hayes simply because they were “literally just running out of ideas”) stars Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy, “who keeps playing a perfect housewife. Then, one day she realizes what she wants: to kill her husband.” AMC dropped the first trailer at TCA today, and judging from the shifts Murphy’s character makes between a sunny dude-centric sitcom and a dark gritty drama, it looks like WandaVision is about to get some TV-genre-bending competition. The show will premiere at some point this summer, which we hope means there’s still enough time to throw Erinn Hayes a cameo bone.