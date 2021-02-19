Kim Kardashian Kalls It Kwits With Kanye West

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Kimye is officially no more. Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after months of media speculation around the status of their marriage. TMZ reports that Kardashian is filing for joint custody and has agreed to a prenup, with the outlet dubbing the split as “amicable as a divorce can be.” The couple is also working on dividing their properties, given the complicated ownership of their Calabasas home. They married in May 2014 after dating for two years, and they have four children together: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 21-month-old Psalm. According to gossip reports, West’s failed 2020 presidential run strained the couple’s marriage, especially after West divulged private details about their marriage on the campaign trail, including that they had considered getting an abortion. That prompted a rare public statement from Kardashian on her husband’s mental health, asking for “compassion and empathy” at the time. West did not attend Kardashian’s 40th-birthday island getaway, just weeks before the election, but did send a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian. Since then, reporting on the state of the couple’s relationship has swayed from claims that they weren’t living together and were splitting time with their children to claims that they were attempting to mend their marriage in counseling.

Kardashian kicked off the New Year by retaining celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who TMZ reports made the divorce filing. Just a week ago, Kardashian was spotted without her wedding ring, while West was spotted wearing his on February 17. That day, a source told People that West was “not doing well,” adding, “he knows that the marriage is over, and there’s nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim.”

The news comes after the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped filming. While West was not featured in the trailer, the season (premiering March 18 on E!) will reportedly tackle the buildup to their divorce.