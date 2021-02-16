Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Welcome Their First Child

Somewhere on the internet, a fanfic’s prophecy has come true. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

You know nothing …. that is, about Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s new baby. The married Game of Thrones actors quietly welcomed a baby boy together, a rep confirmed to E! News, adding that they are “very, very happy!” The couple, who portrayed lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow on the HBO drama, confirmed their pregnancy with an ethereal photo shoot for British digital magazine MAKE. They tied the knot at Leslie’s ancestral castle (of course) in Scotland in 2018, after dating on and off since 2012. For those who don’t subscribe to Town & Country, having a family castle is indeed a thing that happens outside of George R.R. Martin books. The offscreen relationship survived Ygritte’s emotional death in season four and the show’s literal death when it ended in 2019. Thankfully, Harington has much better luck with love than Jon Snow.

Pandemic babies might be the only consistent source of joy nowadays. Jenny Slate had a daughter named Ida Lupine; Kristen Wiig welcomed twins via surrogacy; Mindy Kaling had a son; and Emma Roberts gave birth to her first, a baby boy named Rhodes with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. Thankfully, the joy will not stop anytime soon. With Halsey and Meghan Markle both announcing pregnancies recently, we’ve banked happiness all the way through 2021! Congrats to all of the growing families.